The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
MARCH 5 At 12:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
At 4:12 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a scam on First Street North, Dassel.
At 11:41 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted an arrest related to a domestic incident on 700th Avenue, Dassel Township.
MARCH 6: At 1:06 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Joseph Smith on East Frontage Road, Litchfield, for an alleged open bottle violation and for allegedly driving while impaired.
At 12:37 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Dylan Lambertson on a warrant.
MARCH 7: At 6:25 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a shooting complaint on Meeker Avenue north, Watkins.
MARCH 8: At 3:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an ATV complaint on Third Street South, Grove City, and issued a citation.
At 7:04 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a garbage dump on 630th Avenue, Litchfield Township, and issued a citation.
At 10:09 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Brady Lietzau, 29, on a warrant on 640th Avenue, Litchfield.
MARCH 9: At 4:24 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Eric Graham, 50, for alleged drug offenses, for allegedly driving after suspension and for allegedly driving while impaired on Braddock Avenue Northeast, Buffalo.
MARCH 10: At 2:07 a.m., the sheriff's office carried out an arrest on East U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield.