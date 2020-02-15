The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
FEB. 6: At 10:04 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of suspicious activity on West Ninth Street, Litchfield. An arrest was made.
At 1:16 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 4, Swede Grove Township. A citation was issued.
At 3:19 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Rice City Circle, Darwin.
FEB. 7: Jay Eric Brown, 48, was arrested for allegedly falsely reporting a crime.
At 5:10 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop in Harvey Township. A citation was issued.
At 9:02 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted a motorist in Litchfield Township. A citation was issued.
FEB. 8: At 1:01 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 7, Cosmos Township. A citation was issued.
FEB. 9: At 10:28 a.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a runaway from 742nd Avenue, Dassel Township.
At 8:54 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop on Sixth Street, Litchfield. A citation was issued.
At 10:05 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop on Precision Drive, Litchfield. A citation was issued.
FEB. 10: At 12:47 a.m., the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop on Fifth Street North, Dassel. A citation was issued.
FEB. 11: At 3:59 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Everardo Francisco Cruz, 18, of Watkins for allegedly driving while impaired.
At 10:22 a.m., the sheriff's office conducted at traffic stop on State Highway 24, Kingston Township. A citation was issued.
At 10:54 a.m., the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 24, Forest City Township. A citation was issued.
At 10:56 a.m., the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 7, Cedar Mills Township. A citation was issued.
At 5:13 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 7, Cosmos Township. A citation was issued.
At 6:20 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop on County Road 34, Harvey Township. A citation was issued.
FEB. 12: At 3:02 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted a warrant arrest on 260th Street, Litchfield.