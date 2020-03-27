The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
MARCH 17: At 6:21 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of criminal damage to property on County Road 18, Collinwood Township.
MARCH 18: At 8:27 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on State Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
At 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Benjamin Knowles, 40, for alleged assault during a domestic incident on County Road 14, Darwin.
MARCH 19: At 10:52 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on 748th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
At 2:18 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
At 6:25 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Michael Bauer, 25, for allegedly hauling an uncased firearm in a vehicle, possessing a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance on Third Street South, Grove City.
MARCH 20: The sheriff's office responded to 15 reports of criminal damage to property in and around Greenleaf and Acton townships.
MARCH 21: At 8:30 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested John Wurdemann, 57, for allegedly impersonating a peace officer, interfering with a police officer and giving a false name to a police officer on First Street, Dassel.
At 9:40 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on West McKinney Street, Darwin.
MARCH 24: At 10:52 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report relating to drugs on Church Street, Watkins.