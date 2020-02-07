The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
JAN. 29: At 4 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a runaway on William Avenue West, Dassel.
JAN. 30: At 1 a.m., the sheriff's office issued a citation during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 12, Dassel Township.
At 11:05 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a scam on County Road 2, Forest City Township.
At 11:24 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a scam on 208th Street, Greenleaf Township.
At 5:21 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
At 5:28 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on 743rd Avenue, Dassel Township.
JAN. 31: At 2:17 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a crash on North Armstrong Avenue, Litchfield.
At 4:35 p.m., the sheriff's office issued a citation during a traffic stop on East Depot Street, Litchfield.
At 9:58 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fight on State Street North, Eden Valley.
FEB. 1: At 2:19 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a hit-and-run crash on Second Street North, Dassel.
At 9:35 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of criminal damage to property on 233rd Street, Darwin Township
FEB. 3: At 3:04 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
At 5:01 p.m., the sheriff's office issued a citation for a bus arm violation on State Highway 24, Darwin Township.
At 7:34 p.m., the sheriff's office issued a citation during a traffic stop on State Highway 22, Harvey Township.
FEB. 4: At 10:53 a.m., a welfare check ended in an arrest on State Highway 15, Collinwood Township.
FEB. 5: At 7:53 a.m., the sheriff's office issued a citation during a traffic stop on State Highway 22, Manannah Township.