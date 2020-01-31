The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
JAN. 21: At 2:28 p.m., the sheriff's office advised a party of options pertaining to a scam attempt at a residence on 216th Street, Ellsworth Township.
At 6:34 p.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a domestic abuse no contact order violation at a residence at 604th Avenue, Manannah Township.
JAN. 22: At 8:51 a.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a burglary at a residence on 604th Avenue, Manannah Township.
JAN. 23: At 1:49 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Brian Keith Berwald, 39, of Hutchinson on a Meeker County warrant.
JAN. 24: At 5:59 a.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of theft at an address on Fifth Street, Dassel.
At 7:09 a.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on County State Aid Highway 1, Greenleaf Township.
At 8:54 a.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a hit-and-run crash at a residence on Western Avenue South, Watkins.
At 1:09 p.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of theft from a residence on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
At 6:12 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence at 515th Avenue, Swede Grove Township. Deputies arrested Brian John Hames, 47, of Atwater on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant.
At 10:12 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence at 161 Meeker Avenue North, Watkins. Deputies arrested Michael Andrew Chichura, 51, of Watkins for alleged domestic assault.
JAN. 26: At 12:31 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a noise complaint at an address on Central Avenue North, Watkins. A citation was issued.
At 3:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. Roxanne Marie McLain, 49, of Litchfield was arrested for alleged domestic assault.
JAN. 27: At 9:22 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from an address on 725th Avenue, Dassel Township.
At 11:56 a.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a scam attempt on 240th Street, Dassel Township.
At 3:22 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of threats at a residence on Astra Avenue West, Grove City. Ruiz Rudy Munoz, 41, of Grove City was arrested on charges of domestic assault.