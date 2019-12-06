The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
NOV. 27: At 12:52 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on Fourth Street South, Grove City. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised them of their options.
NOV. 28: At 2:14 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on Fifth Street South, Grove City.
At 6:22 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer accident on State Highway 7 near 590th Avenue, Cedar Mills Township. There were no injuries and minor damage to the vehicle.
NOV. 29: At 1:22 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a dog bite at a residence on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
At 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a property damage crash with an animal on County State Aid Highway 4, Dassel Township.
At 2:54 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats at an address on Second Street North, Dassel.
At 2:58 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Isaac Carl Anderson, 18, of Cokato on a Meeker County warrant.
NOV. 30: At 10:02 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a fight at a business on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City. Daniel John Forcier, 37, of Spicer was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.
DEC. 1: At 10:37 p.m., the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at a residence on North Neptune Street, Cosmos.
DEC. 3: At 10:54 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of an assault on 260th Street, Acton Township.
DEC. 4: At 8:18 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Mackenzie Elizabeth Petty, 20, of Albany on a Meeker County Warrant.
At 9:09 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a domestic situation at an address on Central Avenue South, Watkins. Darin Michael Olson, 31, of Watkins was arrested for alleged domestic assault.