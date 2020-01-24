The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
JAN. 14: At 3:32 p.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of theft from a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township.
At 11 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a swindle attempt at a business on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
JAN. 15: At 12:47 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a theft at an address on Fourth Street North, Watkins.
At 4:36 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report on an order for protection violation at an address on North Ramsey, Litchfield.
At 6:26 p.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at 255th Street, Dassel Township.
JAN. 16: At 12:19 a.m., a Meeker County deputy came across some horses on State Highway 24, Forest City Township. The deputy secured them in a pen on the property.
At 2:56 p.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a domestic situation at a residence on 260th Street, Darwin Township. Alexander Ronald Miller, 30, of Litchfield was arrested for alleged domestic assault.
At 3:36 p.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a hit and run at an address on State Highway 4, Grove City.
JAN. 17: At 9:07 a.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a domestic situation that occurred at a residence on 604th Avenue, Manannah Township. Kalin James Klein, 27, of Litchfield was arrested on domestic assault charges.
JAN. 18: At 4:14 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a property damage crash on State Highway 15 at 250th Street, Dassel Township. A report was taken, no injuries were reported and a citation was issued.
At 11:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a drift on County State Aid Highway 14 near 300th Street, Forest City Township. There was a private tow en route and the driver was cited for driving after suspension.
JAN. 19: At 7:37 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a possible order for protection violation at a residence on Fifth Street South, Grove City.