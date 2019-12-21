The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
DEC. 10: At 10:33 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a theft at a residence on Fifth Street North, Dassel.
At 1:55 p.m., the sheriff's office took reports on two burglaries at a business on State Highway 15, Dassel.
At 3:47 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of an assault on U.S. Highway 12, Darwin.
DEC. 11: At 4:14 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a burglary at an address on Second Street South, Dassel.
DEC. 12: At 12:51 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a forgery at a residence on Guy Street, Dassel.
At 4:46 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a burglary at a business on State Highway 15, Dassel.
DEC. 13: At 3:47 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a property damage crash on U.S. Highway 12, Acton Township. Christine Marie Carucci, 31, of Bloomington was arrested for driving under the influence.
At 8:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of theft from an address on Fourth Street North, Dassel.
At 8:36 a.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a burglary at an address on State Highway 24, Kingston Township.
At 6:38 p.m., the sheriff's office took a theft report at a residence at Third Street North, Dassel.
DEC. 15: At 10:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of theft from an address on Fourth Street North, Dassel.
At 11:52 a.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of criminal damage to property at an address on 288th Street, Forest City Township.