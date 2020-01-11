The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
JAN. 1: At 3:05 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Travis James Smith, 32, of Cosmos for alleged fourth-degree driving while impaired, while on a traffic stop on State Highway 4, Acton Township.
JAN. 2: At 6:38 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a domestic at an address on State Street North, Eden Valley. Cassi Lynn Matteson, 32, of Litchfield was arrested.
At 5:10 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a school bus stop arm violation on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. The deputy spoke to the driver and a citation was issued.
At 10:16 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Robert Joseph Lehman, 59, of Cosmos for alleged first-degree driving while impaired, allegedly driving with a canceled license and alleged fifth-degree possession of marijuana.
JAN. 3: At 4:15 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a burglary at a residence at County State Aid Highway 30, Manannah Township.
At 10:59 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest City Township. Clinton Dean Christians, 51, of Watkins was arrested for alleged fourth-degree driving while impaired and an alleged B card violation. Jazmin Rae Beasley, 26, of Litchfield was arrested for alleged third-degree driving while impaired.
JAN. 5: At 2:28 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats at a residence at County State Aid Highway 9, Darwin Township. Deputies arrested Lisa Kaye Fleming, 53, of Litchfield for alleged threats of violence.
JAN. 6: At 2:20 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of cows loose at an address on 628th Avenue, Harvey Township. The deputy assisted getting the cattle back into the pasture.