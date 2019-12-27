The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
DEC. 17: At 12:48 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a stray dog in the area of 224 North Milky Way Street, Cosmos. A male white huskie mix was taken to the Meeker County dog pound.
At 1:35 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Brian Keith Berwald, 39, of Hutchinson on a Meeker County warrant.
At 1:43 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from 300th Street, Harvey Township.
At 3:51 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Sarah Lee Sibila, 34, of Eden Valley on a Chisago County warrant.
At 11:09 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Amay Baldemar Martinez-Santiago, 19, of Litchfield on a Meeker County warrant for alleged failure to appear in court.
DEC. 18: At 5:26 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Eric Robert Graham, 50, of Litchfield on a Meeker County warrant.
At 7:47 p.m., the sheriff’s office arrested Paul William Fischer, 36, of Eden Valley on a Stearns County warrant for failure to appear in court.
DEC. 19: At 7 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from an address on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
At 5:03 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from an address on Third Street North, Dassel.
At 8:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a burglary at an address on Second Street North, Dassel.
DEC. 21: At 9:33 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jay Edward Evjen, 51, of Dassel for allegedly driving while intoxicated near a residence on 233rd Street, Darwin Township.
DEC. 22: At 6:41 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of burglary at an address on 260th Street, Darwin Township.
DEC. 25: At 4:10 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
At 5:32 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a domestic situation at an address on South Mercury Street, Cosmos. Nickolas Delray Williams, 28, of Montrose was arrested for allegedly violating a domestic abuse no contact order.