The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
NOV. 20: At 8:12 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Michael Thomas Wimmer, 29, of St. Cloud on a Benton County warrant.
At 5:02 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence in the Watkins Trailer Park.
NOV. 21: At 9:53 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a hit-and-run crash at an address on Central Avenue North, Watkins.
NOV. 22: At 3:09 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft on County Road 4, Dassel Township.
NOV. 23: At 6:42 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at a residence on 323rd Street, Kingston Township.
At 8:38 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at a residence on Horace Avenue East, Dassel.
At 8:54 a.m., the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop at County Road 9 and U.S. Highway 12, Darwin Township. A sheriff's deputy arrested the driver, Elvin Otonie Echeverria Leiva, 42, of Iowa for driving without a license.
At 12:46 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a property damage crash in the area of County Road 30 and 365th Street, Manannah Township. Richard John Braun, 50, of Eden Valley was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.
At 11:05 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of drugs at an address on 707th Avenue, North Kingston Township. Joshu Marvin Duncan, 43, of Ogilvie was arrested on charges of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
NOV. 24: At 11:26 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats at a residence on North First Street, Darwin.
At 12:12 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at a residence on Lindstrom Avenue East, Grove City.
NOV. 25: At 8:14 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a burglary at a residence on 515th venue, Cosmos Township.