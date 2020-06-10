The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
MAY 29: At 11:58 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of harassment on 180th Street, Ellsworth Township.
MAY 31: At 5:18 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on North Halcombe Avenue, Litchfield. A citation was issued.
JUNE 1: At 8:40 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Samantha Flom, 33, for alleged check forgery on North Sibley Avenue, Litchfield.
JUNE 3: At 11:02 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to burglary on Second Street South, Grove City.
JUNE 4: At 11:56 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a scam on County Road 2, Forest City Township.
At 1:38 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on 515th Avenue, Cosmos Township.
At 9 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on County Road 1, Litchfield Township.