The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
APRIL 23: At 1:35 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Daniel Richard Paulson, 31, on Horace Avenue West, Dassel. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault, intentionally or attempting to inflict bodily harm.
APRIL 24: At 1:50 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Joshua Robert Drabek, 30, on 195 Street West, Darwin. Drabek was charged with driving after revocation, possession of drugs and a DWI.
At 9:54 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted an arrest on South Gorman Avenue, Litchfield.
APRIL 25: At 8:18 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jesse Lee Weseman, 36, in Grove City on misdemeanor domestic assault, intentionally or attempting to inflict bodily harm.
APRIL 27: At 3:43 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted with a grass fire on 305th Street, Kingston Township.
APRIL 28: At 4:14 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a shooting complaint on 708th Avenue in Dassel Township. The report was handled by an officer.