The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
MAY 7: At 7:19 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of burglary on State Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
At 2 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a shooting complaint on Axel Avenue West, Grove City. The person in question was gone on arrival.
At 5:12 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of burglary on State Highway 55, Watkins.
MAY 8: At 2:58 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on 215th Street, Ellsworth Township.
MAY 10: At 11:03 a.m., the sheriff's office issued a citation during a traffic stop on 723rd Avenue, Dassel Township.