Meeker County Sheriff

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:

MARCH 25: At 10:07 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on County Road 30.

At 2:41 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on 704th Avenue, Kingston Township.

MARCH 30: At 12:57 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of burglary on U.S. Highway 12, Darwin.

MARCH 31: At 7:31 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a suspicious vehicle on County Road 42, Litchfield Township. A citation was issued.

APRIL 1: At 5:01 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of criminal damage to property on Fifth Street North, Dassel.

At 7:32 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a shooting complaint on 710th Avenue, Kingston Township.

At 8:23 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a runaway at William Avenue West, Dassel.

Tags

Recommended for you