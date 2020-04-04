The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
MARCH 25: At 10:07 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on County Road 30.
At 2:41 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on 704th Avenue, Kingston Township.
MARCH 30: At 12:57 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of burglary on U.S. Highway 12, Darwin.
MARCH 31: At 7:31 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a suspicious vehicle on County Road 42, Litchfield Township. A citation was issued.
APRIL 1: At 5:01 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of criminal damage to property on Fifth Street North, Dassel.
At 7:32 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a shooting complaint on 710th Avenue, Kingston Township.
At 8:23 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a runaway at William Avenue West, Dassel.