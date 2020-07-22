The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 13: At 3:54 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Poe Soe, 21, for allegedly driving under the influence on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
JULY 14: At 6:13 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
JULY 15: At 1:22 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a hit-and-run crash on 746th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
JULY 16: At 8:45 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child neglect on 351st Street.
At 5:52 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of an animal bite on 670th Avenue, Ellsworth Township.
JULY 17: At 7:09 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of threats on 545th Avenue, Acton Township.
JULY 19: At 12:02 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a shooting complaint on County Road 4, Dassel Township, and issued a warning.
At 8:02 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted an arrest following a report of a domestic situation on South Marshall Avenue, Litchfield.