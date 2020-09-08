The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 25: At 9 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of neglect on State Highway 4, Acton Township.
At 12:08 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of assault on South Mercury Street, Cosmos.
AUG. 26: At 10:43 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Irene Lopez, 32, on South Gorman Avenue, Litchfield for alleged fifth-degree possession of drugs.
AUG. 27: At 9:22 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Byron Moreno-Barahona, 30, for alleged third-degree damage to property and for allegedly fleeing a peace officer.
At 9:22 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Luiz Giron-Castellannos, 27, for alleged third-degree damage to property and for allegedly driving while impaired.
AUG. 29: At 10:45 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Shannon Caughey, 37, on 367th Street, Kimball for alleged fifth-degree possession of drugs.
AUG. 30: At 5:31 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Kyle Stenmark, 48, for allegedly driving while impaired.
At 1:34 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on Cedar Avenue North, Watkins.
AUG. 31: At 6:21 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield Township.