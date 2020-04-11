The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
APRIL 2: At 1:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a boat and water incident on 640th Avenue, Ellsworth Township.
At 10:43 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of juvenile trouble on 700th Avenue, Collinwood Township. A citation was issued.
APRIL 3: At 2:57 p.m. and 2:58 p.m., the sheriff's office took a pair of reports of criminal damage to property on 240th Street, Dassel Township. Another report of criminal damage to property was taken at 3:29 p.m. on County Road 27, Kingston Township.
APRIL 4: At 7:08 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Ryan James Holthaus, 31, on County Road 2, Watkins, for allegedly driving while impaired with an aggravating factor.
At 8:55 a.m. the sheriff's office responded to a report of criminal damage to property on Third Street South, Grove City.
APRIL 5: At 1:37 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a grass fire on County Road 16. The situation was cleared. At 3:21 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to another grass fire at 260th Street, Dassel Township, and assisted at the scene.
APRIL 6: At 12:39 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of harassment on Third Street North, Dassel.
APRIL 7: At 12:55 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an alleged domestic abuse no contact order violation on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins.