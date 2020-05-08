The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
APRIL 29: At 7:43 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of vandalism at 670 Avenue, Darwin Township.
At 1:20 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on North Milky Way Avenue, Cosmos.
APRIL 30: At 1:43 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on 240th Street, Dassel Township.
At 4:20 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on 688th Avenue, Ellsworth Township.
At 6:59 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a shooting complaint on State Highway 15.
MAY 1: At 7:53 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on 258th Street, Dassel Township.
At 9:31 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child neglect on Third Street South, Grove City.
MAY 2: At 7:22 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 12, Darwin.
MAY 3: At 2:39 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats on 288th Street, Forest City Township.
At 2:42 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats on 650th Avenue, Forest City Township.
MAY 4: At 6:39 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats on Axel Avenue West, Grove City.