The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 10: At 1:18 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Lexi Ecklund, 18, for alleged disorderly conduct.
AUG. 11: At 10:18 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to criminal damage to property on Second Street North, Grove City.
At 1:29 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child abuse on County Road 4, Dassel Township.
AUG. 12: At 2:05 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of drugs at South Armstrong Avenue, Litchfield.
At 2:27 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of an order for protection violation on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins.
AUG. 13: At 10:23 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Patrick Barth, 29, on 624th Avenue, Litchfield.
AUG. 14: At 8:54 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to criminal damage to property on First Street North, Dassel.
AUG. 15: At 10:04 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Third Street South, Dassel.
At 2:18 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an animal bite on 735th Avenue, Dassel Township.
At 7:10 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Stephenie Holzapfel, 50, for allegedly driving while impaired on 700th Avenue, Kimball.
AUG. 16: At 1:20 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation and conducted an arrest at Park Village, Litchfield.