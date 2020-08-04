The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 27: At 1:21 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Paul Fischer, 37, on a warrant.
At 2:31 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Leslie Bollin, 57, on 580th Avenue, Grove City, for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia and alleged domestic assault.
At 3:55 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Dylan Kelly, 20, on a warrant.
JULY 28: At 8:02 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fight on West Pleasure Drive, Litchfield. A citation was issued.
JULY 29: At 12:20 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Dallas Sheldon, 22, on Church Street South, Watkins, for allegedly introducing a weapon into jail, alleged threats of violence, allegedly obstructing the legal process and alleged fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.
At 11:12 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a stolen vehicle on 173rd Street.
At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an assault on North Ramsey Avenue, Litchfield.
JULY 30: At 1:40 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child neglect on 310th Street, Swede Grove Township.
At 4:22 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of harassment on Western Avenue South, Watkins.
JULY 31: At 8:49 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child neglect on Centennial Avenue, Dassel.
AUG. 1: At 5:38 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Trista Golomb, 36, on Willis Street, Dassel, for alleged vehicle insurance and driver's license violations.
At 11:48 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jeffrey Walz, 52, on North Neptune Street, Cosmos, for allegedly driving while impaired.