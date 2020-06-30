The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
JUNE 17: At 2:52 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on East U.S. Highway 12, Darwin.
JUNE 18: At 4:15 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jerimiah Shoutz, 33, for an arrest warrant on North Ramsey Avenue, Litchfield.
At 12:45 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats on 580th Avenue.
At 11:07 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an order for protection violation on 240th Street, Dassel township.
JUNE 19: At 9:48 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jimmy Laabs, 27, for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia in Watkins.
At 10:31 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on 240th Street, Dassel Township.
At 2:32 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on 525th Avenue, Swede Grove Township.
JUNE 20: At 12:11 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Damion Jacobson, 29, for allegedly driving while impaired on State Highway 4, Grove City.
JUNE 21: At 1:27 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Zachary Oslund, 24, for allegedly driving while impaired on County Road 1, Litchfield.
At 8:19 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic abuse no contact order violation on State Highway 55.
At 3:39 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Dennis Day, 39, for alleged domestic assault and alleged possession of drugs on Second Street South, Grove City.
JUNE 22: At 7:56 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jamie Binder, 50, for alleged theft on North Ramsey Avenue, Litchfield.
JUNE 24: At 1 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jeremy Hoelzel, 47, for alleged domestic abuse on Third Street South, Dassel.
At 4:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on North First Street, Darwin.
JUNE 25: At 1:19 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Tyler Olson, 20, for alleged illegal transportation of a firearm on 620th Avenue, Litchfield.
JUNE 26: At 10:23 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a hit-and-run crash on First Street South, Grove City.
At 12:54 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on County Road 6, Dassel Township.