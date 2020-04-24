Meeker County Sheriff

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:

APRIL 17: At 5:46 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a scam on County Road 16, Swede Grove Township.

APRIL 18: At 4:53 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fire on State Highway 55.

At 10:13 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fire on 732nd Avenue, Kingston Township. A citation was issued.

APRIL 19: At 5:37 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of indecent exposure on Third Street North, Dassel.

At 5:37 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of threats on Cedar Avenue North, Watkins.

At 6:32 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of an animal bite on Pacific Avenue, Dassel.

APRIL 20: At 12:02 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on East South Street, Litchfield.

At 1:47 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on 362nd Street.

At 4:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on 233 Street, Darwin Township.

APRIL 21: At 10:34 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a scam on State Highway 55, Manannah Township.

APRIL 22: At 8:27 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fire on State Highway 15, Kingston Township. A warning was given.

