The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
APRIL 17: At 5:46 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a scam on County Road 16, Swede Grove Township.
APRIL 18: At 4:53 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fire on State Highway 55.
At 10:13 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fire on 732nd Avenue, Kingston Township. A citation was issued.
APRIL 19: At 5:37 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of indecent exposure on Third Street North, Dassel.
At 5:37 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of threats on Cedar Avenue North, Watkins.
At 6:32 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of an animal bite on Pacific Avenue, Dassel.
APRIL 20: At 12:02 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on East South Street, Litchfield.
At 1:47 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on 362nd Street.
At 4:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on 233 Street, Darwin Township.
APRIL 21: At 10:34 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a scam on State Highway 55, Manannah Township.
APRIL 22: At 8:27 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fire on State Highway 15, Kingston Township. A warning was given.