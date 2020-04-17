The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
APRIL 8: At 12:55 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic abuse no contact order violation on Meeker Avenue North.
At 1:18 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins.
At 10:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an intoxicated person on Church Street, Watkins.
APRIL 9: At 12:41 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township.
At 7:30 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Roxanne McLain, 49, on 190th Street in Litchfield for alleged possession of drugs.
APRIL 10: At 8:37 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a grass fire on 340th Street, Manannah Township. A citation was issued.
At 11:01 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on 178th Street, Collinwood Township.
APRIL 11: At 4:19 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Nicholas Arens, 40, on 350th Street, Kimball, for allegedly driving while impaired.
At 7:45 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on East Frontage Road, Litchfield.
APRIL 12: At 8 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Timothy Dobis, 56, on Second Street North, Watkins, for alleged domestic assault by strangulation.
APRIL 13: At 11:54 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on State Highway 22, Greenleaf Township.
At 7:23 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of criminal damage to property on 240th Street, Dassel Township.
APRIL 15: At 4:29 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on West McKinney Street, Darwin.
At 5:01 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on 218th Street, Collinwood Township.