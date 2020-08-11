The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 3: At 6:52 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted an arrest during a traffic stop on North Sibley Avenue, Litchfield Township.
AUG. 4: At 4:33 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a grass fire on Meeker/McLeod Avenue, Cedar Mills Township.
At 7:23 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an animal bite on 233rd Street, Darwin Township.
AUG. 5: At 10:41 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a shooting complaint on 683rd Avenue, Forest City Township.
AUG. 6: 8:53 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a burglary on State Highway 22, Ellsworth Township.
At 6:20 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of drugs on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
AUG. 8: At 7:19 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested James Schwartz, 40, for allegedly driving while impaired in Dassel.
At 10:05 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Erik Artaega, 39, for allegedly driving while impaired in Litchfield.