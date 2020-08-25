The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 17: At 6:42 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Donna Schrotberger, 59, for alleged domestic assault on Reardon Avenue Southwest, Cokato.
AUG. 18: At 2:05 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a person out of control on south Litchfield Avenue, Litchfield. A report was taken.
At 1:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a scam on 615th Avenue, Harvest Township.
AUG. 19: At 4:43 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a scam on Second Street South, Grove City.
AUG. 21: At 4:10 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Justin Joecks, 35, on a warrant arrest.
At 1:27 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on South Mars Street, Cosmos.
AUG. 22: At 11:09 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child neglect on South Comet Street, Cosmos.
At 11:53 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to criminal damage to property on 260th Street, Darwin Toiwnship.
At 1:28 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to criminal damage to property on County Road 9, Ellsworth Township.
At 4:28 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation that resulted in an arrest on William Avenue West, Dassel.
AUG. 23: At 5:31 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Kyle Stenmark, 48, for allegedly driving while impaired.
At 1:34 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on Cedar Avenue North, Watkins.