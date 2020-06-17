Meeker County Sheriff

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:

JUNE 5: At 10:37 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Abigayle Waters, 19, for alleged domestic assault.

At 11:29 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child abuse on Maple Lane, Grove City.

JUNE 7: At 8:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an animal bite on East Pacific Street, Darwin.

At 11:10 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jaime Manzanares, 31, for allegedly driving while impaired on Galigers Lane, Dassel.

JUNE 8: At 9:11 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child abuse on Maple Lane, Grove City.

At 11:51 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of harassment on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins.

At 12:21 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft on 233rd Street, Darwin Township.

JUNE 9: At 1:29 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Amaro Martinez, 35, for an alleged hit-and-run crash.

At 6:29 p.m. the sheriff's office responded to a report of assault on North Miller Avenue, Litchfield.

At 11:29 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of harassment on East William Street, Darwin.

JUNE 10: At 2:40 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Michael Wimmer, 30, on a warrant on 237th Street, Dassel.

At 10:03 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 14, Forest City Township.

At 7:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child abuse on U.S. Highway 12, Darwin.

JUNE 11: At 2:50 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Antonio Page, 25, for alleged fifth-degree possession of drugs.

At 12:51 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child abuse on 545th Avenue, Cosmos Township.

JUNE 13: At 4:05 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Michael Bauer, 25, on a warrant on Reardon Avenue Southwest, Cokato.

JUNE 14: At 8:12 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Matthew Taylor, 37, on a warrant in Cosmos.

At 9:20 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Danielle Dobis, 41, on an arrest and detain warrant in Watkins.

At 6:25 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a grass fire on County Road 23, Litchfield Township.

Tags

Recommended for you