The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
JUNE 5: At 10:37 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Abigayle Waters, 19, for alleged domestic assault.
At 11:29 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child abuse on Maple Lane, Grove City.
JUNE 7: At 8:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an animal bite on East Pacific Street, Darwin.
At 11:10 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jaime Manzanares, 31, for allegedly driving while impaired on Galigers Lane, Dassel.
JUNE 8: At 9:11 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child abuse on Maple Lane, Grove City.
At 11:51 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of harassment on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins.
At 12:21 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft on 233rd Street, Darwin Township.
JUNE 9: At 1:29 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Amaro Martinez, 35, for an alleged hit-and-run crash.
At 6:29 p.m. the sheriff's office responded to a report of assault on North Miller Avenue, Litchfield.
At 11:29 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of harassment on East William Street, Darwin.
JUNE 10: At 2:40 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Michael Wimmer, 30, on a warrant on 237th Street, Dassel.
At 10:03 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 14, Forest City Township.
At 7:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child abuse on U.S. Highway 12, Darwin.
JUNE 11: At 2:50 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Antonio Page, 25, for alleged fifth-degree possession of drugs.
At 12:51 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of child abuse on 545th Avenue, Cosmos Township.
JUNE 13: At 4:05 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Michael Bauer, 25, on a warrant on Reardon Avenue Southwest, Cokato.
JUNE 14: At 8:12 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Matthew Taylor, 37, on a warrant in Cosmos.
At 9:20 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Danielle Dobis, 41, on an arrest and detain warrant in Watkins.
At 6:25 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a grass fire on County Road 23, Litchfield Township.