An Illinois man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a 57-year-old Hutchinson woman at Speedway on State Highway 7 West.
According to Hutchinson police, at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 12, the woman was pumping fuel into her vehicle at Speedway when a man in a silver car with no license plate pulled up to her, got out of his vehicle and started making sexual comments to her. The man, who was later identified as Daryl Louis Greyer, 22, of Chicago, Illinois, then exposed himself to the woman and continued making sexual comments. The man then drove away in his car.
Police later found the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Greyer was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, driving without a valid driver’s license and no motor vehicle registration, all of which are misdemeanors.