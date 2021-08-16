A Darwin woman suffered critical injuries Saturday after she fell from a moving ATV in the city.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported that Katie Riehle, 41, was airlifted by Lifelink III to Hennepin County Medical Center where she was treated for head injuries.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call at 9:14 a.m. Saturday of an ATV accident with injuries on North Second Street, near the intersection of East William Street in Darwin.
Deputies learned a side-by-side driven by Damian White, 22, of Hutchinson, was on North Second Street with Riehle sitting on the tailgate. She fell off, hitting her head on the tailgate and on the pavement, according to the report.
Dassel Fire and Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and Lifelink III responded to the scene, along with Meeker County Sheriff's Office deputies.