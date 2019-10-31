A 34-year-old former Brownton police officer was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation as part of his sentence for electronically soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Jacob Binnebose sent a 15-year-old girl who lives in McLeod County a Snapchat message June 5, 2018, titled "truth or dare." During the interaction, the complaint states Binnebose asked the girl to send lewd photos of herself, and that he sent her photos of his genitals.
Binnebose, who now lives in Danube, worked two stints as a full-time patrol officer for Brownton from September 2009 through September 2012, and November 2012 through February 2016. His license as a police officer expired that month.
