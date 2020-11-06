A Gaylord woman was injured in a crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 212, in Glencoe.
At 7:56 a.m., according to State Patrol, a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Emma Christina Thompson, 21, of Gaylord was westbound on Highway 212. When Thompson attempted to turn left onto Chandler Avenue in Glencoe, her vehicle collided with a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael Ehren Stuart, 24, of Andover.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Thompson was taken to Glencoe Regional Health for injuries that were not life threatening.