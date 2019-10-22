At least one person was injured Monday evening in a crash on State Highway 15, north of Hutchinson.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, at 7:44 p.m. in Hutchinson Township, a 2007 Ford Edge driven by a 79-year-old Darwin woman was northbound on Highway 15 when it crossed the centerline and crashed into a southbound 2007 Mercury Montego driven by Kaitlyn Ann Stewartjames, 25, of Hutchinson.
Stewartjames was taken to Hutchinson Health for injuries that were not life threatening. The passenger in her car, Brandon Patrick Matlock, 24, of Waite Park, was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.
Information about the Darwin woman, including her name and injuries, has not been released yet by State Patrol.
The Hutchinson Fire Department and Allina Ambulance assisted at the scene.