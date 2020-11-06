One person was taken to Hutchinson Health following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Hassan Valley Township.
At 8:17 a.m., according to State Patrol, a 2006 Mack semi-tractor trailer driven by Paul Allen Logelin, 60, of Lester Prairie, and a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Teresa Marie Housenick, 54, of Hutchinson were both traveling southbound on State Highway 22. The Mack truck attempted to turn northbound on Lace Avenue and was rear-ended by the Jeep.
Everyone was wearing a seat belt, and the drivers of the two vehicles were not injured, but Donna Fae Reetz, 75, of Hutchinson, a passenger in the Jeep, was taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening.