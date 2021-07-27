A Litchfield man is in jail following a chase and confrontation with Meeker County Sheriff's Office deputies in which one of the deputies discharged his service weapon.
Dustin Nelson, 37, of rural Litchfield, was expected to make an initial appearance in Meeker County District Court on multiple charges, including fleeing an officer.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday of an unknown individual entering an occupied residence in the 27600 block of State Highway 24 in Darwin Township. The person left before deputies arrived, but was later located at the intersection of Highway 24 and 285th Street.
Once stopped, the man gave the name of another individual, but was identified as Nelson, according to the news release. While talking with a deputy, Nelson jumped on his scooter and drove away.
Deputies followed Nelson to his residence, where Nelson jumped off his scooter and ran into the house.
As deputies watched the house, determining whether to serve a search warrant, they saw Nelson leave his residence in a pickup truck. According to the report, Nelson fled an attempted traffic stop and continued to another residence in Darwin Township. There, he left his vehicle and jumped into another and tried to flee again.
Nelson was in the driver's seat of the other vehicle when a deputy fired his Taser to prevent Nelson from fleeing. Nelson continued to resist, and during the altercation, a deputy discharged his service weapon, the news release said. No one was struck by the discharge, and Nelson was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported during this incident.
The weapon discharge is being investigated by an outside agency, according to the Sheriff's Office.