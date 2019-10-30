A 67-year-old homeless man was arrested in Hutchinson last week after threatening to shoot people at two different places.
At 9:52 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, officers received a call of a disturbance at Target. Witnesses said Gene Gary Peterson claimed to have a gun and was saying he was going to "shoot them right now."
While officers were en route to Target, the caller said Peterson left the store. Officers found him at McDonald's, where he again made threats to an officer to shoot employees in McDonald's.
Peterson was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. No weapon was found.