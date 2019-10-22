Two people are being held in Meeker County Jail following a raid by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force Monday morning at a home south of Dassel.
A 59-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were arrested after methamphetamine, suspected LSD, marijuana, numerous firearms, surveillance cameras and what appeared to be a functioning cannon were found at the residence, according to a news release from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.
The couple face first-degree controlled substance, in addition to other controlled substance and firearms-related charges, the news release said.
The residence was on the 17000 block of State Highway 15 South, about 10 miles south of Dassel. In addition to CEE-IV task force members, officers from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office and Kandiyohi County SWAT Team served the search warrant that led to the arrests and confiscation of drugs and weapons.