Alcohol is believed to have been involved when a 41-year-old Glencoe woman was injured in a crash Monday night on U.S. Highway 212.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, at 10:41 p.m. in Sumter Township, a 2019 Chevy Equinox driven by Emily Marie Tonn was westbound on 212 when it crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound 2019 Freightliner semitractor-trailer driven by Marcus Lee Frazier, 36, of Shoreview. Alcohol was detected in Tonn's system, according to State Patrol.
Tonn was taken to Glencoe Regional Health for injuries that were not life threatening, and Frazier was not injured. Everyone was wearing seat belts.
Other agencies assisting at the scene were Brownton Fire and Rescue, and Allina Ambulance.