Icy road conditions may have led to a pair of crashes Thursday in McLeod County, according to State Patrol.
At 4:13 p.m. in Sumter Township, a 2019 Buick Envision driven by Yvonne Janice Porter, 82, of Buffalo Lake was westbound on U.S. Highway 212 when it tried to use the shoulder to go around stopped traffic, lost control and rolled over into the ditch. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Brownton Fire and Allina Ambulance also responded to the crash.
Porter was taken to Glencoe Regional Health for injuries that were not life threatening.
Then at 11:52 p.m. the same day, a 2002 Subaru Impreza driven by Jordan Jeffrey Shurtleff, 19, of Hutchinson, and 2009 International semitractor-trailer driven by Kenton Grant Knutson, 62, of Hutchinson were both northbound on State Highway 22 when they collided in Hassan Valley Township. State Patrol did not provided any other details about how the crash happened.
The Hutchinson Fire Department, ambulance and McLeod County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash. Knutson was not injured, and Shurtleff was taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening.