A crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and State Highway 22, west of Hutchinson, sent three people to the hospital Monday morning.
According to State Patrol, at 7:45 a.m., a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Donald Brian Scott, 61, of Cosmos was eastbound on Highway 7. When it tried to turn northbound on Highway 22 it collided with a westbound 2008 Audi A4 driven by James Allen Sieben, 61, of Spicer.
Everyone was hearing a seatbelt. Scott, Sieben and Luann Rose Sieben, 60, of Spicer, a passenger in the Audi, were taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening.
McLeod County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.