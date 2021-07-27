Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash July 23 in the 66000 block of CSAH 18 in Ellsworth Township.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a report at 9:40 p.m. of the crash and responded, along with Hutchinson Fire and Rescue, and Allina Ambulance.
On the scene deputies learned that a vehicle driven by Lexie Llamas, 17, of Hutchinson, left the road and went into the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll. A passenger in the vehicle, William Higgins, 17, of Delano, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Hutchinson Health and later airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Two other passengers in the vehicle, Carter Paulson, 17, of Delano, and Mason Schow, 17, of Hutchinson, were taken to Hutchinson Health and treated for minor injuries.
Speed and driver inexperience were contributing factors to the crash, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.