Two people were injured in a crash Monday evening, and one was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, at 7:44 p.m. in Hutchinson Township, a 2007 Ford Edge driven by Grace Frieda Brinkmann, 79, of Darwin was northbound on State Highway 15 when it crossed the centerline and crashed into a southbound 2007 Mercury Montego driven by Kaitlyn Ann Stewartjames, 25, of Hutchinson.
Brinkmann was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries. Stewartjames was taken to Hutchinson Health for injuries that were not life threatening. The passenger in Stewartjames' car, Brandon Patrick Matlock, 24, of Waite Park, was not injured. Everyone was wearing a seat belt and alcohol is not listed as a factor
The Hutchinson Fire Department and Allina Ambulance assisted at the scene.