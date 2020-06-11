A reward is being offered for information leading law enforcement to people responsible for a fire back in May.
At about 6:49 p.m. May 2, the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and Glencoe Fire Department were called to a fire near the Spruce Ridge Landfill on Lace Avenue, Hassan Valley Township. Officials determined that the fire was intentionally set with an incendiary device.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal continue to investigate and are asking for the public’s help with any information about the fire. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the identification of the person or persons responsible.
Tips may remain anonymous if requested and may be submitted by calling the Arson Hotline at 800-723-2020, or the Sheriff’s Office at 320-864-3134.