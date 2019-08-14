A pair of four-hour safe driving refresher classes are available for motorists age 55 or older.
The courses are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, both at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. The cost is $22.
The classes are sponsored by the Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center at St. Cloud State University. Participants receive information about defensive driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and the latest traffic safety information.
Participants 55 or older who have taken the initial eight-hour course can maintain a 10 percent discount on their auto insurance premium by taking the refresher course.
The classes are also available online. To register, visit mnsafetycenter.org or call 888-234-1294.