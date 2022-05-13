Authorities continue to search for a former Hutchinson student who has been studying at the University of Minnesota.
According to University of Minnesota Police, Austin Ray Retterath, 19, was last known to be in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue early in the morning on May 8 in Minneapolis. The area is alongside the Mississippi River south of the University of Minnesota campus.
University of Minnesota spokesperson Jake Ricker said Friday morning authorities had been working closely with the Hennepin County Water Patrol on Thursday, searching the area of the river near Franklin Avenue. The Water Patrol is part of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation as well. The search effort includes the land, water surface and the use of sonar equipment.
Information regarding the time Retterath was last seen and who he was with has not yet been provided by law enforcement. But Retterath — who is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with blonde hair — was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark shorts and white shoes.
A University of Minnesota Public Safety alert asks anyone with information to call 612-624-2677 or 911. Retterath's family moved from Hutchinson several years ago and is now of Woodbury.