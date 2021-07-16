State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Friday morning in Collinwood Township, about 3 miles north of Hutchinson.
According to a report, the crash happened at about 7 a.m. in Meeker County on State Highway 15, north of County Road 18. Witnesses saw a burning vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The highway was closed to traffic from about 8 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. to allow first responders to work at the scene.
No other details about the crash have been released. This story will be updated when more information is available.