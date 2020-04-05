A 17-year-old Stewart boy had serious injuries after a crash in Boon Lake Township, 11 miles northeast of Buffalo Lake.
According to a press release, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 4 p.m. Saturday of a single vehicle crash. The boy said he was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta when he swerved to miss an animal on the road and went into the ditch. He continued to drive in the ditch while attempting to get back on the road but struck a utility pole, causing the vehicle to rollover and a strike a second pole.
The boy was wearing a seat belt and was able to free himself from the vehicle and was found walking toward his home. He was taken to Hutchinson Health.
Other agencies assisting at the scene were the Buffalo Lake Fire Department, Buffalo Lake Ambulance, Buffalo Lake Police Department and McLeod Cooperative Power. The crash is under investigation.