Three Hutchinson people were arrested and charged with drug crimes involving children, among other charges, after a narcotics search warrant was carried out last week.
At noon Thursday, Sept. 24, Hutchinson police officers and members of the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at a residence on the 700 block of Arizona Street Northwest, Hutchinson. During the search, officers found several firearms and ammunition, drug paraphernalia that contained residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a white crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, baggies and a scale.
Two people inside the residence were arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. Brittney May Nussbaum, 23, of Hutchinson was charged with felony meth crimes involving children, and Jose Juan Cano, 40, of Hutchinson was charged with felony failure to register as a predatory offender, and felony meth crimes involving children.
Later that day, Jamie Dale Schlueter, 36, of Hutchinson, who owns or rents the home, also turned himself in to police. He was charged with felony meth crimes involving children, felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and felony ineligible person in possession of a firearm.