Three people were injured — one critically — in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening in Forest City Township.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a report of a personal injury accident at 5:42 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 24 and 675th Avenue.
According to a sheriff's office news release, a vehicle driven by Dylan Falling, 16, of Litchfield collided with a vehicle driven by Dennis Plamann, 34, of Dassel.
Falling was trapped in his vehicle and extricated by fire and rescue personnel. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link helicopter with critical injuries.
Plamann was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.
Daniel Estrada, 16, of Watkins, who was a passenger in Falling's vehicle, was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Meeker County Sheriff's deputies, Litchfield Fire, Litchfield Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene, according to the sheriff's news release. The accident investigation is ongoing, but alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the release said.