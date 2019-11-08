Three people including a 1-year-old boy were injured in a crash Friday morning on State Highway 7, east of Hutchinson.
According to State Patrol, at 6:35 a.m., a 2015 Nissan Rouge driven by Cassie Rae Ling, 25, or Arlington was westbound on Highway 7 near Memory Circle when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2010 Mercury Mariner driven by Alethia Geon Koronkiewicz, 23, of Spring Park. A 1-year-old boy was also in the vehicle with Koronkiewicz.
Ling and the 1-year-old boy were taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening. Koronkiewicz was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening.
Everyone was wearing seat belts and alcohol is not listed as a factor. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchinson Fire Department and Allina Ambulance assisted at the scene.