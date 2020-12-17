Three people were injured following a roll-over crash Wednesday on State Highway 22 and 160th Street, Hassan Valley Township.
According to State Patrol, at about 9:01 a.m., a 2003 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Sergio Mireles-Flores, 21, of Glencoe was southbound on Highway 22 when it lost control and rolled into the ditch. The Hutchinson fire and police departments, McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Along with the driver there were two passengers: Carson Scott Duesterhoeft, 20, of Stewart and Joshua Daniel Ramirez, 23, of Hutchinson. Nobody inside the vehicle was wearing a seat belt, and all three were taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening. Alcohol was not involved.
Hutchinson police believe the vehicle was also involved in a hit-and-run property damage reported at 8:39 a.m. that same morning.
Police were called to the Lynn Road and Lincoln Avenue area for a driving complaint and a report that a vehicle struck a wooden fence. A witness observed a vehicle backing away from the fence and continuing to drive in an erratic manner.
The witness could not identify the driver or passengers but did get the license plate of the vehicle, which was identified as the 2003 Nissan Pathfinder involved in the roll-over crash. It is unknown who was driving the vehicle at the time it struck the fence in town.